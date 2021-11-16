The new version of 11-16 game has been launched

You can choose a reward at the beginning
When selecting races at the beginning, the maximum and minimum number of races are no longer limited
If the number of layers is increased by 5, the number of gold coins obtained by the player will be + 1
Now the treasure chest can open 2 - 3-star chessmen
Improved scroll no longer gives Holy Shield Effect
Random elite monsters now also have advanced relic rewards
Failure to fight will no longer reduce the number of chess pieces in the store
change rapidly
Old - when selling units of two stars or more, the units in the store gain + 3 + 3
New - when selling units of two stars or more, all units in the store will permanently gain + 1 + 1
Explore roar
Old - use 5 battle roar units, you can choose 2 Level 3 units
New - use 4 battle roar units, you can choose 2 Level 3 units
cutting edge
Old - all friendly units + 1 attack
New - all friendly units + 2 attack power
Plus shield
Old - all friendly units + 1 health
New - all friendly units + 2 health
Wild animals, ghosts, dragons, soldiers and elements gather
Old - all corresponding races + 1 + 1
New - all corresponding races + 2 + 1
Blessed one
Old - attribute 1 / 3, making another friendly unit + 1 + 1
New - attribute 1 / 2, making another friendly unit + 2 + 1
Toucan
Old - property 2 / 1
New - attribute 2 / 2
Samsung land - new items
If you have a 3-star attendant on the field, the whole team will get + 5 + 5
Flame chicken - changed to mage apprentice, mage race
Old - attribute 2 / 3
New - attribute 3 / 3
Guardian Knight
Property 4 / 4 becomes 6 / 6
New chess piece - invisible Assassin
Level 2 beast, hidden, hidden unit + 4 attack power when allies die
Sea monster
Property 3 / 2 becomes 7 / 4
Ice Elf
Level 5 becomes a level 4 chess piece
Multi blade Warrior
Property 3 / 4 becomes 3 / 1
Shield, windrage
Samsung can attack four times
Magic Warrior
Before the battle, change the left and right friendly forces from + 2 + 2 to + 3 + 3 this round
Bog Wizard
1 star changes 3 nearby friendly forces + 1 + 1 to 5 friendly forces
Wandering hunter
Property 1 / 3 becomes 2 / 3
Law seeker
1 / 3 of attributes become 2 / 4
Black Wizard
LV3 chess piece, attribute 4 / 4. The friendly side mocks the follower. After being attacked, it causes 3 points of damage to the random enemy
Fixed some bugs
