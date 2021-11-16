The new version of 11-16 game has been launched

You can choose a reward at the beginning

When selecting races at the beginning, the maximum and minimum number of races are no longer limited

If the number of layers is increased by 5, the number of gold coins obtained by the player will be + 1

Now the treasure chest can open 2 - 3-star chessmen

Improved scroll no longer gives Holy Shield Effect

Random elite monsters now also have advanced relic rewards

Failure to fight will no longer reduce the number of chess pieces in the store

change rapidly

Old - when selling units of two stars or more, the units in the store gain + 3 + 3

New - when selling units of two stars or more, all units in the store will permanently gain + 1 + 1

Explore roar

Old - use 5 battle roar units, you can choose 2 Level 3 units

New - use 4 battle roar units, you can choose 2 Level 3 units

cutting edge

Old - all friendly units + 1 attack

New - all friendly units + 2 attack power

Plus shield

Old - all friendly units + 1 health

New - all friendly units + 2 health

Wild animals, ghosts, dragons, soldiers and elements gather

Old - all corresponding races + 1 + 1

New - all corresponding races + 2 + 1

Blessed one

Old - attribute 1 / 3, making another friendly unit + 1 + 1

New - attribute 1 / 2, making another friendly unit + 2 + 1

Toucan

Old - property 2 / 1

New - attribute 2 / 2

Samsung land - new items

If you have a 3-star attendant on the field, the whole team will get + 5 + 5

Flame chicken - changed to mage apprentice, mage race

Old - attribute 2 / 3

New - attribute 3 / 3

Guardian Knight

Property 4 / 4 becomes 6 / 6

New chess piece - invisible Assassin

Level 2 beast, hidden, hidden unit + 4 attack power when allies die

Sea monster

Property 3 / 2 becomes 7 / 4

Ice Elf

Level 5 becomes a level 4 chess piece

Multi blade Warrior

Property 3 / 4 becomes 3 / 1

Shield, windrage

Samsung can attack four times

Magic Warrior

Before the battle, change the left and right friendly forces from + 2 + 2 to + 3 + 3 this round

Bog Wizard

1 star changes 3 nearby friendly forces + 1 + 1 to 5 friendly forces

Wandering hunter

Property 1 / 3 becomes 2 / 3

Law seeker

1 / 3 of attributes become 2 / 4

Black Wizard

LV3 chess piece, attribute 4 / 4. The friendly side mocks the follower. After being attacked, it causes 3 points of damage to the random enemy

Fixed some bugs