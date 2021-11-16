Dota 2 Update - November 15th, 2021 (ClientVersion 5083)

Changes to this setting will not take effect until the next launch.

If you have rendering API launch options like -dx9, -dx11, -gl or -vulkan they lock this setting.

Tools mode will also lock the setting. › Changes to this setting will not take effect until the next launch.

If you have rendering API launch options like -dx11 or -vulkan they lock this setting.

Tools mode will also lock the setting.

<b> <font color='#ffffff'>Latest Update</font></b> <br>• Poof can now target any friendly unit within 2000 range. <br>• Juxtapose on Vengeance Aura strong illusion uses hero chance instead of illusion chance to trigger. <br>• Sinister Gaze with Scepter will stop channeling if another channeled ability is used. <br>• Fixed another bug with Tree Dance being in the wrong slot if stunned while Primal Spring in use. <br>• Fixed Meepo animation digging into the ground when casting certain spells. <br>• Fixed missing draft screen shard indicator for Overload. <br><br><b><font color='#ffffff'>September 1, 2021</font></b> <br>• Sinister's Gaze with Scepter now allows non-Lich spells to be cast without breaking channeling. <br>• Fixed Shadowraze not working as a charge ability. <br>• Fixed Acorn Shot not working with some melee heroes. <br>• Fixed Doppelganger killing the strong illusion created by Vengeance Aura Scepter. <br>• Fixed Keen Conveyance being draftable. When Rearm is drafted, Keen Conveyance is also granted. <br>• Scepter on Dark Rift now grants Fiend's Gate. <br>• Shard on Focus Fire now grants Gale Force. <br>• Scepter on Spawn Spiderlings now grants Spinner's Snare. <br>• Shard on Walrus Punch no longer grants Frozen Sigil. <br>• Arcane Orb no longer triggers Mystic Flare Shard effects. <br>• Fixed talent tree errors for Lina, Earth Spirit & Grimstroke.