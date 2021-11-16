Dota 2 Update - November 15th, 2021 (ClientVersion 5083)

Monkey King Mischief
- Monkey King can now turn into nearby lane or neutral creeps.
- Added healthbar when Monkey King transforms into courier or Roshan.
- Fixed a bug where a small percentage of the time Monkey King would transform into an invisible model.
Ability Draft
- Drafting Wukong's Command grants Mischief. (Only Monkey King can turn into trees.)
- Call of the Wild default changed to Hawk. Boar can still be accessed by toggling auto-cast.
- A number of previously unavailable Scepter/Shard abilities are now granted when drafting base abilities, abilities are accessed by toggling auto-cast on the base spell:
Tree Volley granted with Tree Grab
Torrent Storm granted with Torrent
Terror Wave granted with Metamorphosis
Death Seeker granted with Death Pulse
Cold Blooded granted with Mystic Snake (Cold Blooded passive ability is hidden)
Hairball granted with Quill Spray (Nasal Goo required for Goo in Hairball)
- Shuffling player slots is now a lobby option for Ability Draft lobbies and works on hosted servers. Default is on.
- Fixed Talent bug with Winter Wyvern and Wind Ranger.
Moving Dota Technology Forward
Following up on our previous announcement about the future of Dota's technology, with this update we have:
- Removed support for native XAudio support — the default audio system is now SDL.
- Deprecated DirectX 9 support — as the penultimate step toward removing support for this render system, users who have been using DirectX 9 have been switched to DirectX 11. To facilitate reporting problems with DirectX 11, we've added a temporary command-line flag _-deprecateddx9 (which itself will be removed in the coming weeks).
- Removed support for OpenGL on Windows. The optional DLC that previously contained the data required for OpenGL on Windows has been emptied and will be removed soon.
- Removed support for Dota on 32-bit systems.
Extra notes