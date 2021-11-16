 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Dota 2 update for 16 November 2021

Dota 2 Update - November 15th, 2021 (ClientVersion 5083)

Share · View all patches · Build 7718495 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Monkey King Mischief
  • Monkey King can now turn into nearby lane or neutral creeps.
  • Added healthbar when Monkey King transforms into courier or Roshan.
  • Fixed a bug where a small percentage of the time Monkey King would transform into an invisible model.

Ability Draft
  • Drafting Wukong's Command grants Mischief. (Only Monkey King can turn into trees.)
  • Call of the Wild default changed to Hawk. Boar can still be accessed by toggling auto-cast.
  • A number of previously unavailable Scepter/Shard abilities are now granted when drafting base abilities, abilities are accessed by toggling auto-cast on the base spell:

Tree Volley granted with Tree Grab

Torrent Storm granted with Torrent

Terror Wave granted with Metamorphosis

Death Seeker granted with Death Pulse

Cold Blooded granted with Mystic Snake (Cold Blooded passive ability is hidden)

Hairball granted with Quill Spray (Nasal Goo required for Goo in Hairball)

  • Shuffling player slots is now a lobby option for Ability Draft lobbies and works on hosted servers. Default is on.
  • Fixed Talent bug with Winter Wyvern and Wind Ranger.
Moving Dota Technology Forward

Following up on our previous announcement about the future of Dota's technology, with this update we have:

  • Removed support for native XAudio support — the default audio system is now SDL.
  • Deprecated DirectX 9 support — as the penultimate step toward removing support for this render system, users who have been using DirectX 9 have been switched to DirectX 11. To facilitate reporting problems with DirectX 11, we've added a temporary command-line flag _-deprecateddx9 (which itself will be removed in the coming weeks).
  • Removed support for OpenGL on Windows. The optional DLC that previously contained the data required for OpenGL on Windows has been emptied and will be removed soon.
  • Removed support for Dota on 32-bit systems.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for English

English Localization

  • dota_settings_render_system_tooltip: Changes to this setting will not take effect until the next launch.\nIf you have rendering API launch options like -dx9, -dx11, -gl or -vulkan they lock this setting.\nTools mode will also lock the setting.Changes to this setting will not take effect until the next launch.\nIf you have rendering API launch options like -dx11 or -vulkan they lock this setting.\nTools mode will also lock the setting.
  • DOTA_GameMode_AbilityDraft_ChangeLog_Latest: <b>&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;<font color='#ffffff'>Latest Update</font></b> <br>• Poof can now target any friendly unit within 2000 range. <br>• Juxtapose on Vengeance Aura strong illusion uses hero chance instead of illusion chance to trigger. <br>• Sinister Gaze with Scepter will stop channeling if another channeled ability is used. <br>• Fixed another bug with Tree Dance being in the wrong slot if stunned while Primal Spring in use. <br>• Fixed Meepo animation digging into the ground when casting certain spells. <br>• Fixed missing draft screen shard indicator for Overload. <br><br><b><font color='#ffffff'>September 1, 2021</font></b> <br>• Sinister's Gaze with Scepter now allows non-Lich spells to be cast without breaking channeling. <br>• Fixed Shadowraze not working as a charge ability. <br>• Fixed Acorn Shot not working with some melee heroes. <br>• Fixed Doppelganger killing the strong illusion created by Vengeance Aura Scepter. <br>• Fixed Keen Conveyance being draftable. When Rearm is drafted, Keen Conveyance is also granted. <br>• Scepter on Dark Rift now grants Fiend's Gate. <br>• Shard on Focus Fire now grants Gale Force. <br>• Scepter on Spawn Spiderlings now grants Spinner's Snare. <br>• Shard on Walrus Punch no longer grants Frozen Sigil. <br>• Arcane Orb no longer triggers Mystic Flare Shard effects. <br>• Fixed talent tree errors for Lina, Earth Spirit & Grimstroke. <br> <b><font color='#ffffff'>September 3, 2021</font></b> <br>• Poof can now target any friendly unit within 2000 range. <br>• Juxtapose on Vengeance Aura strong illusion uses hero chance instead of illusion chance to trigger. <br>• Sinister Gaze with Scepter will stop channeling if another channeled ability is used. <br>• Fixed another bug with Tree Dance being in the wrong slot if stunned while Primal Spring in use. <br>• Fixed Meepo animation digging into the ground when casting certain spells. <br>• Fixed missing draft screen shard indicator for Overload. <br><br><b><font color='#ffffff'>September 1, 2021</font></b> <br>• Sinister's Gaze with Scepter now allows non-Lich spells to be cast without breaking channeling. <br>• Fixed Shadowraze not working as a charge ability. <br>• Fixed Acorn Shot not working with some melee heroes. <br>• Fixed Doppelganger killing the strong illusion created by Vengeance Aura Scepter. <br>• Fixed Keen Conveyance being draftable. When Rearm is drafted, Keen Conveyance is also granted. <br>• Scepter on Dark Rift now grants Fiend's Gate. <br>• Shard on Focus Fire now grants Gale Force. <br>• Scepter on Spawn Spiderlings now grants Spinner's Snare. <br>• Shard on Walrus Punch no longer grants Frozen Sigil. <br>• Arcane Orb no longer triggers Mystic Flare Shard effects. <br>• Fixed talent tree errors for Lina, Earth Spirit & Grimstroke. <br>
  • LobbySetting_ADShuffle: Shuffle Player Slots
  • LobbySetting_ADShuffle_Value: {s:lobbysetting_adshuffle}
  • DOTA_GameMode_AbilityDraft_ChangeLog_Latest_Nov_08_2021: <b>&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;<font color='#ffffff'>Latest Update</font></b> <br>• Shuffling player slots is now a lobby option for custom lobbies and works on hosted servers. Default is on. <br>• Wukong's Command now grants Mischief. Only Monkey King can turn into trees. <br>• Call of the Wild now defaults to Hawk. Boar can still be accessed by toggling auto-cast. <br>• A number of previously unavailable Scepter/Shard abilities are now granted, abilities are accessed by toggling auto-cast on the base spell: <br>&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;→ Tree Volley granted with Tree Grab <br>&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;→ Torrent Storm granted with Torrent <br>&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;→ Terror Wave granted with Metamorphosis <br>&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;→ Death Seeker granted with Death Pulse <br>&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;→ Cold Blooded granted with Mystic Snake (Cold Blooded passive ability is hidden) <br>&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;→ Hairball granted with Quill Spray (Nasal Goo must be drafted to get Goo portion of Hairball) <br>• Fixed Talent bug with Winter Wyvern and Wind Ranger.
  • DOTA_Lobby_Settings_Ability_Draft_Shuffle_Players: Shuffle player slots per team

Heroes

  • Beastmaster: Changed AbilityDraftAbilities/Ability2 from beastmaster_call_of_the_wild_boar to beastmaster_call_of_the_wild_hawk

Abilities

  • Torrent: Added new attribute ability draft scepter ability with value of kunkka_torrent_storm
  • Tree Grab: Added new attribute ability draft scepter ability with value of tiny_tree_channel
  • Death Pulse: Added new attribute ability draft shard ability with value of necrolyte_death_seeker
  • Death Pulse: Added new attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Call of the Wild Hawk: Added new attribute ability draft pre ability with value of beastmaster_call_of_the_wild_boar
  • Mystic Snake: Added new attribute ability draft shard ability with value of medusa_cold_blooded
  • Mystic Snake: Added new attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Quill Spray: Added new attribute ability draft shard ability with value of bristleback_hairball
  • Quill Spray: Added new attribute has shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Metamorphosis: Added new attribute ability draft scepter ability with value of terrorblade_terror_wave
  • Wukong's Command: Added new attribute ability draft pre ability with value of monkey_king_mischief

Changed files in this update

Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Win32 Depot 373302
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Simplified Chinese Depot 373309
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 OpenGL Windows Depot 401531
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Vulkan Win64 Depot 401536
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.