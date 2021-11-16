What are you thankful for during the Festive Feast Event?

Through the second half of November, we’re taking some time to be thankful in our third seasonal event, The Festive Feast! Running from 16th November - 30th November, celebrate the harvest season with a festival of feasting and thankfulness and a whole host of seasonal goodies in Paper Pirates!

Limited Time Costumes

During The Festive Feast, Sam Sherbot and Nat O’Bother have some new customisation options available to unlock in the Shop Ship! If you buy a customisation option during Festive Feast, you can use it all year round - but the items will be disappearing from sale when the event is over, so don’t delay and buy today!

The full list of Ship Shop items available during The Festive Feast is:

Outfit Shop

Faces - Turkey Beak

Faces - Scarecrow

Shirts - Pilgrim Shirt

Shirts - Raggedy Shirt

Coats - Turkey Top

Belts - Apron

Hands - Straw

Feet - Straw

Feet - Buckled

Feet - Turkey Talons

Ship Shop

Hull - Painted Hull

Extras - Feast

Additionally, during The Festive Feast pirates will be able to wear a unique hat - The Gobbler is available to everyone in voyages started during the event. Once the event’s over, the hat will disappear from your collection until next year, so be sure to complete your turkey outfit while you can!

Wish on a Wishbone!

Go on a sailing adventure during The Festive Feast, and your crew will have the chance to partake in the time-honoured ritual of wishing on a wishbone. During the Event phase of the game, the Wish on a Wishbone event may activate for the duration of The Festive Feast, offering two randomly chosen pirates the opportunity to wish for an event to occur. Which of the pirates will pull the larger half of the wishbone and have their wishes granted…? That’s all part of the fun of Wish on a Wishbone!

Festive Feast Bots

Invite some bots into your game during The Festive Feast, and you may find some of the regular crew replaced with some particularly festive bots, out to celebrate Thanksgiving! They’ll only join your games during The Festive Feast, but each has their own personality and appearance for you to enjoy.