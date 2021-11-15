 Skip to content

Monster Bash HD update for 15 November 2021

Patch v1.0.9

How is the Secret Level hunt going? Have you solved the mystery? ːCotcGraveː

Here is another Patch to make your adventures more pleasant. Thank you for all your reports!

Following issues fixed

  • Invisible collisions, gaps and tiles fixed in multiple levels
  • "Dizzy Stars" never disappear after getting thrown in the air or die while stunned
  • Ground Cannon not shooting at Johnny when standing
  • Secret Level 2nd invalid exit
  • Purple (not killable spiders) not hurting Johnny
  • Achievement 'Witchiepoo' not counting witch kills properly
  • Getting pulled into the wall when climbing upwards from the Ground with wall next to you
  • Getting stuck in house broken grounds
  • Achievement 'Lord of the Flies' getting achieved even when flies are killed
  • When placing Saw in level editor, it will be show a preview of rat instead one of the saw
  • Saws will now change direction when reaching the gap or hitting the invisible object collision

Updates:

  • Your last Compass position will carry over to the next level and even to the next game session

If you are looking for more adventures, don't forget to check custom levels. Last one uploaded is Castle Towers, fortress in the swamp, full of secrets and puzzles, you should definitely check it out. You are encouraged to create your own adventure as well, we are eager to see what you come up with. ːCotcShovelː

Until next time!

