GAME UPDATE - NOV.18.2021



https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449500/Bassmaster_Fishing_2022/

**Hey Anglers,

Update 2 is here and is available to download on all platforms. Take a look below to see all the details of what we have improved in Update 2. We are already working on Update 3 and we’ll keep you posted on when that will be and what it will included as soon as we can.**

All the fixes below affect all platforms unless specified otherwise.

Headlines

Fish – Blue Catfish are now catchable

Fish - Players can no longer catch the same fish once it’s been caught

Fishing - Reeling speeds have been rebalanced

Tutorial – New players will be presented with a choice to play the Tutorial or not and will be informed they can quit the Tutorial from the settings and play it again via Anglers Hub

Tutorial – You can now skip through sections of the Voice Over in the Tutorial

Gameplay – A Starting Point icon has been added to the map to help players see where they started from and where to get back to

Career - Career mode events will now always end when the timer hits 0:00 automatically

Bassmaster Royale – More information has been added to give players information about how many players are in the pre-game lobby and when the next match will start

Multiplayer [Xbox & Win10] - Online multiplayer servers will no longer disappear after 1 hour of gameplay

Loadouts - Rods will no longer revert to rod 1 after driving your boat

Loadouts – Players can now create over 8 rods without it defaulting to the wrong Loadout in game

Audio – Players will no longer lose audio when a Waypoint has been placed

Multiplayer - In an effort to prevent “griefing” when playing online, if a player parks their boat inside another players boat this will no longer prevent the player from being able to stand up or cast

General

Deluxe – All Deluxe Edition lures are now available to Deluxe Edition owners in game

Career [Xbox] – First Career event on Toledo Bend no langer causes the game to crash for some players

Gameplay – If a player skips the tutorial the game will no longer default to Total Cast Control

Gameplay – Placed Waypoints on venues are now more accurately placed

Fishing – Some Lures are now positioned correctly on the end of the line when viewed by the underwater camera

Catch Shots – Female anglers now hold Flathead Catfish correctly

Catch Shots – Catch Shot animations should now all appear as intended

Catch Summary – At the end of events Bass Bucks earned are now displayed correctly

Lures - Shockwave Bombshell & Fisholicious are no longer blown up in the catch shots

UI – Stats for Smallmouth Bass are now shown in the Species List for Lake Guntersville

UI - Accurate time of day will now display in the UI on the top left while in game

UI – The player icon on the map has been changed from Red to Yellow

UI – The Catch Summary screen will now show the location of your catches on the map

UI – When a player selects the Time of Day it will now take affect first time

Loadout - Deleting a rod from a load out will no longer prevent a player from loading into a game

Loadout - Images for the Pulsator Spinnerbait are now the correct way up

Loadout - Adjustments to the 10lb Braided line to prevent it from breaking more than the 7lb line

Settings [Steam & Win10] - Changes to key binds will now take affect

Characters – Fixed texture stretching on the neck of some characters

Customization - T-shirts will no longer clip through shorts

Customization - Players are now able to equip new boat wraps and will not be prompted to re-purchase an already purchased boat wrap

Customization – Improvements made to the ponytail hairstyle

Menus - Smallmouth Bass now appear in the species list for Lake Guntersville

Mastery [Xbox] - Players can now scroll between venues when viewing Mastery Challenges

Languages [Steam] – Latin American Spanish has been added as a language

DTL – Players who have been unable to log into their Dovetail Live Accounts should now be able to

Player Stats – Counter for Bass caught in the Players Profile in Anglers Hub is now working correctly

Audio – Short musical stingers have been added before Dave Mercer comments on your catch

There are also various other fixes and changes behind the scenes not listed above.

Thank you to everyone who is playing and enjoying the game, as well as providing us with continued feedback, we are listening.

We hope that we can continue to improve Bassmaster Fishing 2022 and we’ll keep you updated with our progress.

Tight Lines!