Moonfall butterflylover now open for purchase

Share · View all patches · Build 7716905 · Last edited 20 November 2021 – 11:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Although the process is not very smooth, but overcome various difficulties, moonfall finally meets you now.

"Adult only" originally planned to be launched in early 2021.

It has been delayed because of the laws and policies of the relevant regions.

I apologize to all players for this.



About moonfall is an AVG game that focuses on adult pornography,

At present, it supports simplified Chinese, traditional Chinese, Japanese and English

I'm sorry because of the partnership,

Japanese and English translations are not good.

Some words are obscure and less localized.

Finally, I wish you a happy game.

In addition: the hand-made model of moonfall is about to be completed

After completion, it is temporarily limited to pre-sales in China