Small tweaks!

The weapon equipped is now removed when the player dies from falling (It could be manipulated some seconds after before)

Added some collisionboxes behind the cage near the Trollspiders in Granite Gash. It was possible to be pushed behind it.

Added some collisionboxes to prevent the player from getting softlocked near a zipline-entry in Granite Gash. The player could jump down to rock plattforms without an exit, and saving was also possible there.

Now the player will slide down and drown.