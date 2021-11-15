2nd King of the Hill Season Results | New Enemies and Mutations!

It's time to wrap up the second King of the Hill Season and bring you some new content!

KING OF THE HILL SEASON 2 WINNERS:

🥇 干、

🥈 Dy翔翔

🥉 Shokow

Congratulations to the prize-winners! All three will receive Despotism 3k and Despot’s Game OST Steam keys. To claim your prizes, please contact Antishyr via Steam.

Season 2 league ranking rules:

Top 25% from Greenhorn will move up to Amateurs;

Low 25% from Amateurs will move down to Greenhorns;

Top 25% from Amateurs will go to the Veterans league;

Low 25% from Veterans will go to the Amateurs league;

Top 25% from Veterans will go to the Grandmaster league;

Low 50% from the Grandmaster league will move down to Veterans.

There are 4 leagues in the Third season. It ends on December 1st at 9 am PT / 18:00 CET!

New Enemies

Katana-wielding, flesh-slicing 54MUR41 ;

; Mana-burning Specters ;

; Backline-terrorizing Foongi (plural of "Foongus");

(plural of "Foongus"); Slimes that multiply by division.

We have experimented a lot with the mutations tree and came up with this: now all upgradable mutations have levels. We think this will encourage players to invest more tokens in multi-level mutations. Of course you puny humans understand that, for instance, you can upgrade the health upgrade several times, but it still wasn't particularly obvious and intuitive, especially early in the game. Besides that, we added 3 new mutations to the tree:

Hedonism : one more way to heal your humans—using food;

: one more way to heal your humans—using food; Energy Vampirism : heals your team by 25% from magic damage dealt by abilities;

: heals your team by 25% from magic damage dealt by abilities; Tolerance: a 30% chance to avoid a negative effect.

New Mutations

Vengefulness : all humans receive damage bonus after a human dies (All classes);

: all humans receive damage bonus after a human dies (All classes); Kaled's Assembly : an ability to summon a Kaled (Shooters);

: an ability to summon a Kaled (Shooters); Armor Wrecking : enemy armor is reduced on attack;

: enemy armor is reduced on attack; Soul Destruction : enemy magic resist is reduced on attack;

: enemy magic resist is reduced on attack; Stunning Look : a 20% chance to stun the attacking enemy for 1 second (All classes);

: a 20% chance to stun the attacking enemy for 1 second (All classes); Reinforcement : a chance to receive a bonus to armor on attack (Shooters);

: a chance to receive a bonus to armor on attack (Shooters); Impenetrability: an active ability that grants a significant armor bonus for a short period of time (Fencers, Tricksters, Fighters).

Other changes

Miscellaneous yet important:

Added damage type indicators. Sword icon—physical damage: blocked by _[b]armor _. Lightning icon—magic damage: blocked by magic resistance.[/b] We will soon add this indicator to the mutation names. Until then, you can check damage type in the unit panel ;

_. Lightning icon—magic damage: blocked by magic resistance.[/b] We will soon add this indicator to the mutation names. Until then, you can check damage type in the ; Resources are now carried over to the King of the Hill. It means that hunger and resources that depend on mutations are carried over as well.

Balance changes:

All humans now have less base health. That is compensated by the updated mutations tree;

Nerfed Shooters and Fighters;

Added a mutation that allows for additional negative effect evasion for Cultists and Eggheads;

Nerfed some mutations that are rewards for completing text events;

Newbies base damage is now increased by 10 per level instead of 20;

The first floor mutation room now offers only multi-class mutations;

Buffed and nerfed some mutations: Purification can now remove Silence and all other negative effects. However, it now requires more mana and has longer cooldown; Nerfed the Thrill of Battle mutation; Nerfed splash, exploding ammunition and bash of the Shooters; Hail Satan! now deals twice as much damage; Hungering Fury has been slightly nerfed; Fury —buffed; Panic Eating —nerfed; Steady Footing is now given to all melee classes.



IMPORTANT: Localization to several languages except for English and Russian is delayed. We will add it with a small patch later this week.

