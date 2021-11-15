 Skip to content

Giants Uprising update for 15 November 2021

Update from the team - 15 Nov 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Giants,

We are finishing our work on repairing the Save System, along with a few other optimisation issues and crashes. Tomorrow the patch will be published on Steam, however BEWARE - although this patch does fix some of the issues reported to us in the last two weeks, our changes to the Save System require erasing all of the User's current progress, as saves that were created beforehand are corrupted and will not cooperate with the new tweaks included in the patch, therefore this action is necessary to avoid any other potential issues.

We are sorry for this inconvenience, but we truly hope that you will give our title a second chance, as this patch makes our game a bit more approachable.

Giants Uprising Development Team



If you would like to stay updated, join our Discord: https://discord.gg/trAKHz7grq

