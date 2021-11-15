Sacred Fire Update: Multiple Save Slots, Shorter Tutorials, And More!

Hi everyone!

Thank you for all the feedback and support, it’s truly appreciated and helps us make the game better.

Sacred Fire's Early Access Journey

After careful evaluation, we decided to prioritize finalizing the story. While the character art is also important (and we’ll address some issues along the way), having the story finalized first will leave us more time to test and implement feedback. Sacred Fire's second and third acts will be released as free major updates. Act II is coming in Q1 2022, and Act III in Q2 of the same year.

With the story completed in Q2 2022, our focus will shift to finalizing the art (customization variety, poses, expressions and enemy variety), and localizing (translating) the game into more languages. During Early Access, Sacred Fire will only be available to play in English, but at full release it will have the following languages:

Slovak

German

Russian

French

Spanish

Chinese

Czech & Slovak Games Week!

We're also very excited to be a part of the Czech & Slovak Games Week! You may be surprised how many well received games come from this small corner of the world - open world RPGs like Kingdom Come: Deliverance, but also hits like Machinarium or Factorio.

Take a look at the event page! There's a wide variety of amazing games there with deep discounts, so there's something for everyone.

First, we've addressed the number #1 request that will enable you to enjoy more time in the game - we’ve added save slots. This allows you to play multiple different characters and builds without having to say goodbye to your previous protagonist. You can also experiment with certain story choices more freely, without feeling like you've 'messed up' your story.

Second, we've reduced the amount of tutorial pop-ups. Some players felt like there was a bit of an information overload at the start, so we've fine tuned them a bit. We feel like the tutorial is still clear enough to get you started, without being too handhold-ey. Let us know what you think!

And finally, we made some improvements to the flow of the story, and fixed a few bugs (most of them identified and reported by you guys, our community!)

If you were struggling with the amount of tutorial pop-ups before, make sure you give this new update a try! The same goes if you wanted to try some different story choices without losing your main save. Let us know what you think on the Steam forums, or join the community on Discord (and earn the official ‘Bug Hunter’ role)!

Sacred Fire

Iceberg Interactive