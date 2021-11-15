Updates for version 0.85

More things have changed and been adjusted with this version.

*First of all we have added a settings button in the tutorial in order to change any inputs you want.

*Secondly we have buffed the archers a little bit. Now they shoot faster and their arrows travel with more speed.

*At the start of each match the Cooldown Time of all weapons is set at 10 seconds. After that they use their natural Cooldown Time. Also Level 1 and Level 2 weapons’ Cooldown Time has been decreased for faster battles.



*The Battering Ram will now wait for your command to begin attacking. It will stay idle until you enable it using the shortcut button or clicking on the icon.



*Key-binds have been assigned to all barracks. You can now use your mouse or keyboard to activate the barracks.



*We have moved the camera used for targeting with spells or dragons. It used to be at the position of the building or the dragon’s den, but now it is placed in the center back of the castle.

*Lastly we have made minor fixes in the Edit Mode regarding invisible objects, names and descriptions. Also the Leveling Up video has been shortened.