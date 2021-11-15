0.422.3 - Depths of Uranus

The Synchrotron Controversy

Omaewamou-Shinderu’s most recent entry in the realm of weapons manufacture has earned imports from Uranus and especially its moon Miranda embargoes or bans in most systems on the grounds of safety and environmental concerns. Named after the spear that Odin would carry into battle during Ragnarok, this repurposed small proton collider has been stripped of most safety and measurement equipment. The charge it carries is enormous and takes time to dissipate in the rings, creating a very hazardous environment to mine in. Enceladus Prime has not yet made any regulatory rulings on this device.

New photosensors for reconnaissance drones

In a collaboration between Runasimi and Obonto Micro Engineering, new standards have been agreed upon regarding recon drone photosensors. Anticipating a drop in costs associated with standardized supply, the new photosensors promise better image clarity, with a higher dynamic range and onboard postprocessing.

Superconductor Improvements

Exiting a phase of testing and feedback, safety regulations surrounding this relatively new technology have been lifted. With an established track record of safety, SMES systems are now approved to operate much closer to their theoretical full potential, making them much more useful and reliable in providing a large power reserve for periods of peak usage.

Maintenance Records