Stranded: Alien Dawn is Out Now in Early Access 🚀

Hello Survivors!

Buckle up and prepare for an emergency landing – Stranded: Alien Dawn has officially launched into Early Access on Steam for £24.99/$29.99/€29.99! Have your survivors gather their supplies, equip them with the best gear, and get ready to brave this new world.

Don't miss the Launch Trailer below:

What is Stranded: Alien Dawn?

Stranded: Alien Dawn is a new planet survival game developed by Haemimont Games, creators of Tropico 3-5, and Surviving Mars, that will challenge you in more ways than one. You'll be managing a group of survivors marooned on a beautiful and unpredictable alien world. Instruct survivors to gather food and resources, build shelters and perimeters, and protect themselves from hostile alien wildlife, all while managing their physical and mental needs.

Decisions you make for your survivors will shape their journey and hopefully ensure their survival. Limited resources, unpredictable weather, illness, and hostile alien creatures will make it difficult to establish a foothold in this unforgiving world. Hard work, perseverance, and a little bit of luck, will see your group of survivors thrive as they continue building a new life for themselves.

The next challenge is never far away, and you will have to cater to the wants and needs of your survivors in order to help them build a comfortable existence. Provide them with weapons, medicine, and much-needed entertainment to ensure their mental wellbeing is on par with their physical wellbeing. Each survivor is a unique individual with their own bespoke backstory, varying levels of ability in key skills, and both positive and negative traits. You'll be able to improve their skills and maximise their potential by assigning them different tasks to perform.

Your survivors' story through Stranded: Alien Dawn will be driven by unique events, alien wildlife threats, adverse weather, and the decisions you make along the way. You'll sometimes have to juggle multiple crises at the same time, not to mention balancing short and long-term outcomes with both risk and reward. The group will also need a place to live, and you'll design and build their base from the ground up. Eventually you'll also see it transform from a simple shelter to a high-tech outpost. Perimeter defenses with automated turrets will keep you safe, while furnishings will provide some creature comforts to help your survivors feel more at home.

If you're interested in seeing Stranded: Alien Dawn in action, check out our launch livestream later today at 16:00 BST on the Frontier Twitch channel or the _Stranded: Alien Dawn _YouTube Channel. You can also check out our Gameplay Reveal below:

Early Access

Stranded: Alien Dawn is an Early Access title and we're looking forward to hearing your feedback about the game! Allowing players to be involved with Stranded: Alien Dawn's game development is very important to us and will be instrumental to the quality of the game at full launch. There are multiple ways for you to share your feedback or bug reports with us during Early Access.

Here's how you can share your feedback with us:

Your feedback will be collated by the community managers and shared with Haemimont Games. Please let us know what you think about Stranded: Alien Dawn's mechanics, game feel, and survivors and don't forget to keep discussions friendly and polite.

There are two ways to report bugs:

Option 1: Frontier Issue Tracker - The Frontier issue Tracker is a way for the community to report and prioritise issues found in our games. Through the issue tracker you can submit reports, confirm other issues, and upvote existing issues that you think needs to be dealt with more urgently. You'll need to create an account to submit a report.

Option 2: In-game Bug Reporting Tool - Stranded: Alien Dawn comes with its own in-game bug reporting tool. Just click CTRL+F1 when you're in the game, and a window should pop up automatically. You can also attach your safe file to your report.

All the feedback we receive during this Early Access period will be greatly appreciated and incredibly valuable towards the development and quality of the game.

Future patch notes and updates will be available to view on our website, the game's official Steam page, and our social channels.

