English
#########Content#################
Some friendly scavengers may appear in different locations in Queensmouth.
Possible locations: Ardham Hotel, Bob's Grocery, 97 Main Street
You can trade or attack them.
They always have scraps to sell while they may also have a small number of other crafting materials.
If multiple vampiric researchers are going after you, they may attack you all together in one single battle.
You may also take this to your advantage to clear multiple vampiric researchers in powerful AOE attacks.
Usually, a hostile NPC that has not detected you will not join forces with other hostile NPCs that have detected you.
#########System#####################
Added function support to gather hostile NPCs with the same name.
简体中文
#########Content#################
一些友好的拾荒者可能出现在王后镇的不同区域。
可能的地点：阿德汉姆旅店，鲍勃的杂货店，中心街97号
你可以和他们交易或攻击。
他们总有废料出售，同时还可能有一些少量的其它制造原料。
当有多个嗜血的研究员共同追击你的时候，他们可能会加入到同一场战斗中攻击你。
当然，你也可以利用这个机制变化使用范围攻击快速地清理掉一片嗜血的研究员。
一般情况下没有发现你的敌对实体不会和其它已经发现你的敌对实体一同对你发动进攻。
#########System#####################
加入了将周围的同名NPC归纳到一起的功能。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 15 November 2021
Public Beta Version 20211115
English
Changed files in this update