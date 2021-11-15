MORE SPEED!

In recognition of player requests for faster movement speed, I have actioned the following:

Walk Speed - Significantly Increased

Run Speed - Significantly Increased

Stamina - Doubled

You can now get around much faster, and you can run twice as long before needing a rest!

This patch has been tested on the beta branch, and caused no issues with existing save games or data. But if you have a lot of progress in the game, you may want to make a copy of your save files just for your own peace of mind before patching. Your save files are located at: YOUR DRIVE-USERS-USER-APPDATA-LOCAL-TheQuietApocalypse-SAVED-SAVEGAMES. Copy the SAVEGAMES folder to your desktop, and then start the game and update. If you then start the game and cannot load a save, start a new game and complete the first objective, so the game creates a save file. Then shut the game down, and then re-visit YOUR DRIVE-USERS-USER-APPDATA-LOCAL-TheQuietApocalypse-SAVED-SAVEGAMES, and delete the SAVEGAMES folder and replace with the one you copied to your desktop. Restart the game and you will see your save files.