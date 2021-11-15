 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Quiet Apocalypse update for 15 November 2021

MORE SPEED!

Share · View all patches · Build 7715624 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In recognition of player requests for faster movement speed, I have actioned the following:

Walk Speed - Significantly Increased

Run Speed - Significantly Increased

Stamina - Doubled

You can now get around much faster, and you can run twice as long before needing a rest!

This patch has been tested on the beta branch, and caused no issues with existing save games or data. But if you have a lot of progress in the game, you may want to make a copy of your save files just for your own peace of mind before patching. Your save files are located at: YOUR DRIVE-USERS-USER-APPDATA-LOCAL-TheQuietApocalypse-SAVED-SAVEGAMES. Copy the SAVEGAMES folder to your desktop, and then start the game and update. If you then start the game and cannot load a save, start a new game and complete the first objective, so the game creates a save file. Then shut the game down, and then re-visit YOUR DRIVE-USERS-USER-APPDATA-LOCAL-TheQuietApocalypse-SAVED-SAVEGAMES, and delete the SAVEGAMES folder and replace with the one you copied to your desktop. Restart the game and you will see your save files.

Changed files in this update

The Quiet Apocalypse Content Depot 1780421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.