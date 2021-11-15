And another one

Hey again!

TRACHI has just been updated with a bunch of fixes, mainly in regards to bugs and typos.

I've also adjusted a couple of key scenes, added a few sprites and a bit of NPC dialogue here and there.

And since I forgot write a post for the last update:

The first batch of Steam achievements has been fully implemented. So far, I managed to unlock these without any problems. If you do run into any troubles in that regard, please do let me know.

Keep in mind, though, that while achievements can be unlocked already, they might not appear on certain pages until the game gets fully released on November 24th.

In any case, thank you very much for keeping with TRACHI.

I'll probably push another build with a few more minor changes sometime during the next couple of days.

Until then, I hope you have an amazing week.

Much love

Nory