EA v1.5.0f1 – New Indoor Rave environment

New Indoor Rave environment

The main addition in this update is the new indoor rave environment which replaces the existing club environment.

This new UFO themed environment includes:

A massive crowd which reacts to your music

A ton of audio reactive screens and lights

Audio reactive smoke and CO2 cannon effects

Lasers!

For the crowd to dance in-sync with the music being played, it’s important that your tracks have their BPM meta data analyzed and tagged correctly.

I added a guide to the online documentation which explains several ways to analyze and tag your audio files: https://vinyl-reality.com/wiki/doku.php?id=how_to_analyze_and_tag_audio_files

Wrapping up

Today also marks the 4 year anniversary of Vinyl Reality being released on Steam Early Access!

Even though the application has been in a stable and polished state for quite a while now, I was keen on adding this new environment before finally calling it “finished”.

So in the coming weeks I’ll be fixing the last remaining issues and start transitioning the application from Early Access to Full Release.

Thanks to everyone who supported the development of the application up until now!

EA v1.5.0f1 Release notes

New Features and Improvements:

Environments: Replaced club with new indoor rave environment

Bug Fixes: