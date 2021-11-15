Greetings everyone!

Europa Universalis IV: 1.32.1 Songhai is now live for everyone on Steam, Microsoft and Epic. This hotfix fixes the issues with Aggressive Expansion penalties from Personal Unions, a recurring crash issue affecting some people at certain dates, a problem with the effect of Army Tradition to Development Cost, and a few other issues.

This is the exact same patch that has been available as an opt-in beta patch on Steam since Friday. You should be able to continue save games from both 1.32 and the 1.32.0.1_beta after updating to 1.32.1.

As always, please report any issues in our bug report forum or submit a support ticket. Thank you!

1.32.1 Patchnotes

###################

Gamebalance

###################

Governments

The Shogunate can no longer switch their primary culture

War & Peace

Reduced AE gained from PU. Austria no longer gets coalition when enforcing PU with Bohemia.

###################

Script

###################

Achievements

The achievement "Knights of the Caribbean" does no longer require you to stay as the Knights to complete it

The achievement "Surfing USA" can now be achieved if your country moves the capital to the new world and form the USA manually instead of using a former colonial nation to do so

Decisions

The decision "Build the Third Temple" now highlights Jerusalem if the conditions are not met to enact this decision

United Hawai can now see the "Form American Nation" decision if they have their capital in North or South America. This change is mostly made for the achievement

Events

The AI will now always choose +1 Stability from the event "The Kingdom Semien" and the Jewish provinces gain a hidden modifier for 25 years, which remove the religious unity contribution. This change was made in order to give players a bigger tine window to conquer these provinces before the AI converts them

The event "The Papal State" will no longer trigger for the united Holy Roman Empire

Ideas

The idea "Devoutness" from the Religious Ideas now gives +0.1 Monthly Piety, +0.5 Yearly Patriarch Authority, +0.1 Yearly Karma Decay, +1 Yearly Doom Reduction and +0.15 Yearly Authority (I doubt the last two modifiers will make a big difference though, but who knows.)

The idea "Local Traditions" from the Humanist Ideas now increases Religious Harmonization Speed by +25%

Missions

The Ajuuraan mission "Hydraulic Expertise" can now be completed if you drop the Ajuuraan ideas

The Ethiopian mission "Unite the Horn" no longer requires you to have the province Fazughli colonized

The Kilwan mission "The Uncharted South" and the Mutapan mission "Uncover the South" have now an additional mission requirement in order to hinder the African AI to colonize the Cape frequently

Modifiers

Being over the Governing Capacity now decreases Tribal Development Growth (-100% at 100% over the capactiy)

The modifier "Crushed Local Authority" from Court and Country now gives +20 Max Absolutism instead of -20

The modifier "Rome Reborn" now gives +1.5 more Prestige, 1 Diplomatic Upkeep, +0.25 Legitimacy, +1 Tolerance of the True Faith, +1% Global Missionary Strength and -25% Mercenary Cost

Other

The government reform "Tribal Confederacy" is no longer available for other tribes unless they start with it

Removed Hampi monument requirement for Hindu country with Buddha as personal cult, as it already has Dharmic religious groups as a requirement.

Removed Ellora Caves monument requirement for Hindu country with Buddha as personal cult, as it already has Dharmic religious groups as a requirement.

Changed Brandenburg Gate monument Tier 3 Militarization of State to 0.05.

Changed Baiturrahman Grand Mosque Tier 3 Area Local unrest to -2.

Added Global ship trade power and Prestige from naval battles modifiers to Cartagena de Indias monument.

Added Devotion modifier to Malbork Castle monument.

###################

Bugfixes

###################