Car Detailing Simulator: Prologue - RELEASE STREAM

Hello Detailers! 🚗

We are happy to announce that our Prologue and pre-recorded stream of Car Detailing Simulator: Prologue will be available today from 6 am PST! ** (Stream maybe a little earlier) and at this time you will be able to play the game for free.

⌚ Watch our pre-recorded stream showing gameplay of first stages of the game!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1661270/Car_Detailing_Simulator_Prologue/

Remember to leave us your opinion and Steam review after playing, each of them is important to us. 😊

We are really excited and can't wait for your feedback! All suggestions and reports are extremely important to us, and we are counting on every thought and opinion!

🚘 PROLOGUE | SUGGESTIONS & FEEDBACK

🚘 PROLOGUE | BUGS & PROBLEMS

Difference between the demo and the prologue?

The most important difference is that the prologue is much longer gameplay than in the demo version, which will allow you to spend a few hours of gameplay. You will get to know many new interesting features in relation to the demo, and most of the changes can be found here. It's a good opportunity to learn how to play before the premiere of the full version!

Regards,

Car Detailing Simulator Team