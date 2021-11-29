 Skip to content

[TDA01] Muv-Luv Unlimited: THE DAY AFTER - Episode 01 REMASTERED update for 29 November 2021

Major UI Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 7714198 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've overhauled part of the UI.

Here's the change list:

・Allowed players to adjust between a fixed page display speed and one that is dependent on the amount of text.

・Added a Low-Resolution Mode for players who cannot meet the game's minimum specs.

Added the following Advanced Options:

・Option to Cancel Skip on Click

・Option to Cancel Skip When a Choice is Displayed.

・Option to Skip Unread Text

・Option to Resume Skip When Reaching Unread Text (Skip will be resumed when reaching already read text.)

・Option to Click to Cancel Auto Mode.

・Option to Click to Advance the Text During Auto Mode.

・More options to control how voices are stopped on input.

・Option to Hide Mouse Cursor if No Movement.

・Option to Disallow Screen Savers During Auto Mode.

