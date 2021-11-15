 Skip to content

NosTale update for 15 November 2021

The Dreamy Wonderland Fortune Box

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Visit the NosMall between 15th November (11 AM) and 22nd November (11 AM CET) and get your hands on the fabulous Wonderland Fortune Box!

It contains an array of fantastic items. With a dash of good fortune, you could get the new Wonderland Costume Set, the ‘Fabulous’ title, Darko the Hell Pup or one of many other amazing prizes, straight from Wonderland!

Look forward to one of these fantastic surprises:

  • Wonderland Costume Set
  • Fabulous (Title)
  • Darko the Hell Pup
  • 10x Treasure Chest Skeleton Key
  • 6x Ancelloan’s Blessing
  • 99x Huge Recovery Potion
  • 15x Partner Medicine
  • Mother Nature’s Rune Pack
  • 30x Soulstone Blessing
  • 3x Tarot Card Game
  • 30x Sealed Vessel
  • 60x Cylloan Spring Water

Have fun!

The NosTale Team

NosTale Content Depot 550471
