The Dreamy Wonderland Fortune Box

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Visit the NosMall between 15th November (11 AM) and 22nd November (11 AM CET) and get your hands on the fabulous Wonderland Fortune Box!

It contains an array of fantastic items. With a dash of good fortune, you could get the new Wonderland Costume Set, the ‘Fabulous’ title, Darko the Hell Pup or one of many other amazing prizes, straight from Wonderland!

Look forward to one of these fantastic surprises:

Wonderland Costume Set

Fabulous (Title)

Darko the Hell Pup

10x Treasure Chest Skeleton Key

6x Ancelloan’s Blessing

99x Huge Recovery Potion

15x Partner Medicine

Mother Nature’s Rune Pack

30x Soulstone Blessing

3x Tarot Card Game

30x Sealed Vessel

60x Cylloan Spring Water

Have fun!

The NosTale Team