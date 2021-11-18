[18-11-2021] PC Patch Notes for patch Tomb Raider, build 838.

We have just released a PC patch for Tomb Raider, build 838.

This patch will be applied by Steam automatically when you next start the game. If your game does not update, please restart the Steam client.

This is an update of the previous patch 829.0, reintroducing the features added in that patch while avoiding the issues reported by players after the last release.

Fixes included in this patch

Fixed a issues with offline mode

Updates to multiplayer infrastructure to use Epic Online Services. Use of an Epic account is entirely optional.

Epic and Steam account linking and crossplay.

If you’ve never linked your Steam and Epic accounts, you can launch and play Tomb Raider through Steam just as you always could. If you have previously linked your Steam and Epic accounts the game will not automatically use your linked account. If you wish make use of your linked accounts, please enable the feature from the options menu>>multiplayer. You can unlink your Steam account via your Epic account settings, or disable the use of it from the in-game menu.

We will keep monitoring for feedback and will release further patches as it seems required. We always welcome your feedback!

The previous build has been made available through a Steam beta branch. Build743.