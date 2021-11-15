 Skip to content

Light2Live Beta update for 15 November 2021

Narratives and new unlockable powerups

15 November 2021

In this update we have added 3 new powerups out of the dozens that the full version will have.

One of them provides a much more powerful light for our headlamp, another one gives us infinite energy for the flashlight and the third one maximizes the speedwith which our protagonist moves.

In addition we have introduced the narrative, through some abandoned terminals we will be able to know the mysterious history that surrounds the fortress and above all, what happened to our friend. Let's not forget that our mission is to find him.

To find these terminals we will have to explore the plants thoroughly. We hope you like these improvements, we are still working on the final version!

Stay in the light....

Txalata.

