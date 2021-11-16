Early Access Patch - 08

Slow living with Princess is in Early Access, which means we're actively working on it based on our plans and your feedback. We expect to keep adding contents, while expanding the story and fine-tuning all aspects of the experience. Here are our latest patch note!

Bug fix:

Fixed the error where Rit's skill "Vital Energy" and Ruti's skill "Bonus Boost" unintentionally enhance Red.

Fixed the error that Ruti does not use the skill "Devastating Impact".

Fixed the error that items get stuck on an invisible wall in Fairy Village.

Fixed the error that causes the heroine's skill (cut-in) to become inoperable when it is executed at the same time as the boss is defeated.

Fixed the error that prevented fishing in certain areas of the port district.

Changes:

Added wishlist of Al in Southmarsh District.

*Al’s list will be added when passing a certain point of the story.

