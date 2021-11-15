Camp Itineris + new hairstyles + new shoes

Changes made in revision 8038:

Added Camp Itineris.

Added hairstyle "brush cut".

Added hairstyle "caesar cut".

Added clothing "milano shoes".

Added clothing "sneakers".

Made the ankle socks slightly smaller to better fit with the new shoes.

Improved projectile lighting performance, fixing occasional frame rate issues.

Fixed a bug that sometimes made the reticle stay after a precision turret turned off.

In Camp Itineris only amplifiers are available for defense. There are three in total and they're relatively small and weak. To make matters worse, they can't be used from far away, as you have to be within attack range.

However, this last limitation also comes with a huge advantage: this kind of amplifier can be targeted by any attack that fires projectiles. When you get close enough, your fan attack (orange projectiles) will start using the amplifier. Get even closer and the spray attack (white projectiles) will chime in as well. This is an enormous boost to your fire power!

But it gets better! Thermal decoy as well as ice shield will use the amplifier when in range. What happens when you aim a distance turret at an amplifier? Yep, that also works – from any distance due to its enormous range. Of course, you can also use ice missile and range extender, but that works the same with all other amplifiers.

However, there's a catch! To your attack systems, these amplifiers are just one more target, like any other. Which is to say, they don't prioritize amplifiers. When enemies enter your attack range, they'll absorb some of the fire power that was previously directed towards the amplifier. When you get overrun by enemies, the amplifier may receive little to no fire power and become ineffective. Pay attention to the amplifier's acoustic feedback to know when the time has come to leave.

I made two new hairstyles. Both are buzz cuts: a brush cut (left image) and a caesar cut (right image). Given the small number of hairstyles in the game, I wasn't sure if it was appropriate to invest time in such similar variations. But these are popular, contemporary men's hairstyles, so I decided to go with it.

I also made shoes! The pair on the left is called "Milano", it's a type of low shoe. On the right we have a pair of sneakers with ornaments that can be customized separately (color & material).

So far there have only been boots as footwear, because I thought shoes weren't going to look good in the style of my game. I was wrong, they look great!

However, note that there's a little bit of sneaky trickery going on in the screenshots. I'm using leggings in combination with ankle bands as leg extensions. In order for this to work, the bands are made of exactly the same material and pigment as the leggings. The bands and the leggings have matching normal vectors in the overlapping region, so the seam becomes invisible when the pieces have the same look.

This is a feature of my clothing system and can be used for other things as well. For example, you can combine a tight shirt with leggings to make a jumpsuit. Or combine a halter top with a skirt to create a cocktail dress. As long as the pieces overlap and are made of the same material and pigment, the seam will always disappear.