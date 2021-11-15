 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

LOST EPIC update for 15 November 2021

Update: Beta test of online features Ver1.1.5beta3

Share · View all patches · Build 7712951 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Thank you very much for enjoying LOST EPIC.

This is Team EARTH WARS.

Thank you for participating in the beta test.

We have fixed some of the bugs that you pointed out.

Beta update contents

  • Fixed a bug when stacking 3 or more buffs while online.
  • Fixed an issue where armor defense was not being reflected in 1.1.5beta.

We are still running the beta test, so if you haven't yet, please use the beta code below to join us.

[onlinebeta2021].

Other bugs and requests are being addressed and fixed based on your feedback.

Please continue to enjoy "LOST EPIC ".

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 7712951
LOST EPIC Content Depot 1426491
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.