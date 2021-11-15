Update: Beta test of online features Ver1.1.5beta3

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Thank you very much for enjoying LOST EPIC.

This is Team EARTH WARS.

Thank you for participating in the beta test.

We have fixed some of the bugs that you pointed out.

Beta update contents

Fixed a bug when stacking 3 or more buffs while online.

Fixed an issue where armor defense was not being reflected in 1.1.5beta.

We are still running the beta test, so if you haven't yet, please use the beta code below to join us.

[onlinebeta2021].

Other bugs and requests are being addressed and fixed based on your feedback.

Please continue to enjoy "LOST EPIC ".