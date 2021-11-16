——–PATCH NOTES V1.2.6

[ALL] Fixed an issue in MULTIPLAYER where the default camera position was more zoomed out when OPTIONS > GAMEPLAY > ADJUSTABLE CAMERA was OFF.

[ALL] Fixed an issue in CONNECTED / CONNECTED VS where the game could softlock when a player topped out and entered the ZONE at the same time.

[ALL] Fixed an issue in LOCAL MATCH where assigning an action to UP or DOWN on an analog stick in PLAYER OPTIONS > CUSTOMIZE CONTROLS still also would cause the camera to zoom in or out (along with the new action).

Other minor adjustments and bug fixes.

[ALL] OPTIONSでカメラ操作をオフにすると、MULTIPLAYERの各ゲームモードのカメラ位置がデフォルトよりもズームアウトされる問題を修正。

[ALL] コネクテッド及びコネクテッドバトルで、ZONEの突入とプレイヤーのトップアウトが重なったときにソフトロックすることがある問題を修正。

[ALL] LOCAL MATCHのプレイヤー設定で左スティックの上下にアクションを割り振ると、カメラのズームイン、ズームアウトも同時に動いてしまう問題を修正。

その他、軽微な問題修正と調整