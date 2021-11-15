 Skip to content

Lovely Planet Remix update for 15 November 2021

Hotfix 28.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey,

Back again with a quick hotfix. Mountains Vol. 1 levels 2 & 9 and Jelly Vol. 3 level 4 had qualification times that were impossible to hit with the intended routes.

Replays would bug out if the download takes too long and the user changes the level before it's received from the server so when the replay is started the game would assume it's for the new level that was loaded which would make the game bug out. That issue now fixed - the replay download is ignored/cancelled if the level is changed during the download.

The volume of the SFX for the apple bomb being shot was increased slightly.

Cheers

Changed files in this update

