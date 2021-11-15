MISSION BRIEFING! ARE YOU READY?

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

In 2672, due to the breakthrough and popularization of heavy-ion fusion technology, human beings completed the 5th industrial revolution; fusion engines only need ordinary ores as fuel to provide a constant source of energy. After centuries of uncontrolled exploitation of planets in our solar system, including Earth, mankind has finally begun to face resource depletion.

In order to relieve the pressure of depletion, the United Fusion Association (a world-class organization with core technology) launched a secret mission code-named "Alien Marauder".

As a captain of this secret mission, you will use the terminal to control the expedition army to explore the barren planets in various galaxies, and through the establishment of a large number of mining bases and transport ships, all kinds of usable ores were transported back to Earth and several human colonized planets.

Attention! Various destructive mining practices attracted the attention of "vexans" deep underground, these horrible silicon-based creatures were woken up by the loud noise of human factories, they burrowed out of their nests deep underground and began to attack humans, and can even eat steel to reproduce new vexans.

The fierceness of the vexans is beyond the imagination of the expeditionary forces. The United Fusion Association has now lost contact with other expedition armies. And you will embark on a dangerous and unknown journey.

Captain, are you willing to accept this mission?