Fira Playtest update for 15 November 2021

Update: Full chapter 1!

Share · View all patches · Build 7711983 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We had just released a Full chapter for play testing with new puzzles and features. You can submit feedback or bug reports directly from the game through the pause menu (press P -> Feedback), you can also join the discord -> https://discord.com/invite/8tg9ZgJ5eA.

Additionally we are working with playcocola which allows you to record your gameplay session and submit it so we can further improve the game! this will greatly help us to understand the playstyle and develop the game with a user-based approach. Just click this link and follow the instructions!

Any feedback is welcome!

