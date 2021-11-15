 Skip to content

Women of Xal update for 15 November 2021

Bug Fixes And A Chance To Vote On Your Favorite Character!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[url=https://plottwiststudios.squarespace.com/config/?frameUrl=%2Fawards2021]VOTING TAKES PLACE HERE. LIVE UNTIL NOVEMBER 28th!

[/url]

Ya'll found some truly obscure bugs, but we squashed every last one of them, and the experience is now more polished for it. Just little tiny things like names not being labeled, or misspellings.

Additionally, you can now go into the Extras > About portion of the game and vote for your favorite character in this year's People's Choice Awards! Alternatively, you can click the giant link above and it'll take you to the same place! There, you can vote in a wide variety of categories for best, worst, most charismatic, ect!

