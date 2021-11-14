 Skip to content

Lovely Planet Remix update for 14 November 2021

Update 28 - Leaderboard Cache

Share · View all patches · Build 7711829 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After trying out a bunch of tricks to resolve the disconnection issue some players are experiencing, I decided to take a little detour and push a feature that would come in handy not only for those players but anyone that might encounter disconnections or network issues in the future.

The game now maintains a copy of your scores with replays along with your save data if it fails to reach the server. That cache is cleared when the game reconnects and uploads the saved data successfully. It's smart enough to try a reconnect on its own and doesn't overwrite the cache with scores and replays that are slower. For the time being there's no UI for this functionality so all of this will happen under the hood for now.

Apologies for all your scores/times that weren't uploaded. I'll get to the bottom of this for sure, just need some more time. Thank you for your patience and thanks for playing!

Cheers

