Version 1.2

Thank you all who played Shillelagh during the launch week!

I've been listening to feedback and working to incorporate your suggestions into the game. These are the changes that are in this launch.

waves and time now on screen during play

achievement added!

updated shaders and effects on the Solar Spirits and tree leaves

rebalanced gameplay- changed enemy drops, speed, heath, and Waves

slow-motion effect on pause and death

big tree added

bug fixes

Thank you again for playing and all of your feedback- I'm so grateful to this fledgling community for all the support. feel free to comment with more ideas and feedback because I plan to continue to improve this game.