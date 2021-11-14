November 15th Patch 0.3.18

Hello there!

Thanks for the wonderful positive feedback and for being such amazing people. I've been working hard to fix a lot of the problems many of you have run into and just released a patch with those fixes.

I'd like to invite you to the official Kainga discord where you can join the community and share ideas and issues you might have.

Here are the patch-notes so you can take a look

Version 0.3.18

Bugfixes:

The rescued Thinker can no longer think at inspiration

Placed structures will no longer be destroyed when sending multiple people to build them

Fixed the model of Beast Farmstalks to be the right height

Bakeries have the correct texture and smoke location

Fixed the z-fighting with the placement box and other elements of the world

Umbrella trees now have icons

Weaving hermits and many others can now be placed in claimed territory

Fixed a problem where inspiration would spawn underground

You can no longer kill your Thinker by deleting a building being placed

You can also no longer delete the captured Thinker by doing the above

Fixed storage UI, pathing and management issues (no more coconuts!)

Fixed Trudger pathing to not get stuck in ledges or ponds

Inle farms can now be placed in ponds in the Flatlands

Hotbar now properly displays all techs as intended

Fishing towers and nets are now auto-built and managed by your people

Tressed house no longer spawns grass where there was no soil

Achiote is now unlockable (After Garam)

When double-clicking to exit boats, the unit will jump out towards your desired location

Finally found a fix for the ladders!

Firetowers no longer block the campfire after being canceled

Units can now get down from tower houses

Selection box should be located correctly on unusual screen sizes

Thinkers will no longer try and claim your festival inspirations

Minor Changes:

Added a motion blur checkbox to settings

Added a depth of field checkbox to settings

Bound keys will save after closing

Icebreaker won’t always be inhabited

Inspiration renewal spawns just 1 but tells you where

Added a Flatlands event: Trudger Arrives

Changed the font spacing and size to increase readability

Added bonuses and removed prerequisites of Ceramic Tower and Incense Memorial

Structure tooltips now show bonuses and placement rules

Enemy camps will no longer cheat so much

Tutorial now spawns clay and bamboo instead of starting with it

Demands now scale to Ante

Thanks!

And of course I'll continue to improve the game and fix issues as the arise, but please be understanding that I'm just 1 person and it may take some time :)