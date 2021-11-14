November 15th Patch 0.3.18

Hello there!
Thanks for the wonderful positive feedback and for being such amazing people. I've been working hard to fix a lot of the problems many of you have run into and just released a patch with those fixes.
I'd like to invite you to the official Kainga discord where you can join the community and share ideas and issues you might have.
Here are the patch-notes so you can take a look
Version 0.3.18
Bugfixes:
- The rescued Thinker can no longer think at inspiration
- Placed structures will no longer be destroyed when sending multiple people to build them
- Fixed the model of Beast Farmstalks to be the right height
- Bakeries have the correct texture and smoke location
- Fixed the z-fighting with the placement box and other elements of the world
- Umbrella trees now have icons
- Weaving hermits and many others can now be placed in claimed territory
- Fixed a problem where inspiration would spawn underground
- You can no longer kill your Thinker by deleting a building being placed
- You can also no longer delete the captured Thinker by doing the above
- Fixed storage UI, pathing and management issues (no more coconuts!)
- Fixed Trudger pathing to not get stuck in ledges or ponds
- Inle farms can now be placed in ponds in the Flatlands
- Hotbar now properly displays all techs as intended
- Fishing towers and nets are now auto-built and managed by your people
- Tressed house no longer spawns grass where there was no soil
- Achiote is now unlockable (After Garam)
- When double-clicking to exit boats, the unit will jump out towards your desired location
- Finally found a fix for the ladders!
- Firetowers no longer block the campfire after being canceled
- Units can now get down from tower houses
- Selection box should be located correctly on unusual screen sizes
- Thinkers will no longer try and claim your festival inspirations
Minor Changes:
- Added a motion blur checkbox to settings
- Added a depth of field checkbox to settings
- Bound keys will save after closing
- Icebreaker won’t always be inhabited
- Inspiration renewal spawns just 1 but tells you where
- Added a Flatlands event: Trudger Arrives
- Changed the font spacing and size to increase readability
- Added bonuses and removed prerequisites of Ceramic Tower and Incense Memorial
- Structure tooltips now show bonuses and placement rules
- Enemy camps will no longer cheat so much
- Tutorial now spawns clay and bamboo instead of starting with it
- Demands now scale to Ante
Thanks!
And of course I'll continue to improve the game and fix issues as the arise, but please be understanding that I'm just 1 person and it may take some time :)
