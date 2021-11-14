10 - Small Update: Mac Support

Heyho,

no new content this time around, but i'm happy that we got the Mac build up and running. We are using Godot, which can export to OS X in principle, but i wasn't able to properly test the export and set up the Steam side of things. Luckily, our Community over on our Discord helped us with getting the Mac build for Dome Romantik up and running. Dome Romantik is the game we currently develop - a roguelike action mining game, so pretty far away from moggies, theme wise. In any case, the experience over there helped us getting Moggies ready for Mac :)

There is also a small fix in this update, preventing clicks into the UI that should be hidden behind a dark overlay. Until now, if you had the pause menu open, you could still use the ingame UI, like the button to open the cat license.

Be sure to check out the community levels, if you haven't yet! Sort by new to see what was added recently. You'll find very creative levels that require completely different approaches than the ones you saw in the campaign. Overall, the quality of the community levels is very impressive to me, the players really put in a lot of thinking and only published good levels.

Maybe we'll also add a wee bit of new content in the future. Now that i had some distance to the game, new ideas for animals came to me. We'll see how that works out, as it can't slow down the development Dome Romantik.

Let me know if there is anything strange going on in the game.

Have Fun :)