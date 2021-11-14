EPISODE 36 / PS1 UPDATE 18

NEW: Landing Sequence now displays harvest Water Resources (Cactus, Lost Water Bottles) icon if your cursor is nearby.

NEW: Landing Sequence now displays harvest Food Resources (Berry Bush, Organic Mass) icon if your cursor is nearby.

NEW: Landing Sequence now displays Lost Clone Pod Location icon if your cursor is nearby.

NEW: Enemy Aggro Radius is now displayed on mouse hover. (Works on enemy Humanoids and GEN2 Critters).

NEW: Added Missiles (3 Influence Cost). Missiles deal high damage and can be used to damage enemies with AOE. Their primary use is to damage Guard NPC's and Kill Squads but nothing stops you from doing something else cheesy.

NEW: Added Targeting Computer. Targeting Computer improves drastically Nuke and Missile accuracy. (Radar Slot)

Balance: Nuclear Warhead Influence Cost increased to 6 Influence.

Balance: Nuclear Warhead and Missile landing trajectory without Targeting Computer is inaccurate.

Balance: Nuclear Warhead Damage reduced from 1000 to 500.

Balance: Initial Missile Damage is set to 100.

Change: Nuclear Warhead is now taking in account selected location instead of randomly flying as players can now freely select where to launch modules.

Guard NPC context Menu (Right Mouse) now displays information about what they do.

Meta Game UI Scale Options Updated to take into account 4k Resolutions.

UI: Slight Improvement to the Ship Module selection catalog.

Fixed Bug where you could see critter and colonist outlines when UI is hidden if you hovered over them.

Fixed bug where Camera would sometimes have incorrect viewing angle after exiting colonist follow mode.

*Fixed bug where caged critters would take damage from traps if they are moved.

What can you expect from PS1 Updates?

Post-Season 1 Updates are intended for polishing the game and preparing the game for Season 2, which by the current pace would happen somewhere in 2022 Fall with the release of Episode 37. These PS1 updates don't have a schedule and will be happening randomly during the last months of EA and after the game is out of EA.

In detail, these updates include Bug fixing, polish of the current systems, balance and some light revamps, and localization. The goal is to perfect all the content that has been introduced during EA/Season 1 of Ragnorium and fill the gaps that might exist.

The best is yet to come.