Minor Patch (Version 02.04)

Hey survivors,

After receiving additional feedback, I've made a few small changes to the game in order to make it easier to understand. I also fixed a bug that I noticed when watching some gameplay the other day:

-Fixed bug where mouse cursor would show even after exiting the pause menu.

-Added text when game starts telling the player how to lower your phone and start the game without going to the pause menu.

-Rewrote the strategy guide to make it easier to follow and made it the first option at the main menu. The goal with this move is to make it so that more people will read the strategy guide and learn how to play before starting the game.

Please continue providing feedback and I will continue to make updates towards the goal of making this game the best it can be. Thank you everyone!

-CampinCarl