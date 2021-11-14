Oneiro Version 1.1.2

Heyo Steam. Take an update.

Few bugs have been discovered, and I felt like I had to put this update out.

And- due to my bad tendencies regarding version control- you guys also get a couple extra features I was initially going to add in Version 1.2.

All Changes

New Additions/Notable Tweaks

Add FoV slider in the "Extra Controls" menu.

Font changes with Inspection Boxes and inventory.

Aerial structure can now spawn at either higher or lower altitude. Just for a little more variety.

Your primary attack button can now be used to purchase from Living Walls.

Slimes have a better animation for telling you when they're going to attack. Their attacking SFX has an increased radius to further prevent "cheap shots"(ie. you can hear their shots from further away now)

The menu's "Reset Data" has been renamed to "Reset Island" to more accurately reflect what it actually does.

When you are defeated, the gameplay tip shown on the results screen will change based on which layer you died on.

▼ NREM 3 Item Rework Spoiler ▼

[spoiler]Cerberus Paw has been reworked and given a new ability entirely. Before, it was unoriginal and very powerful granting 5% attack and speed bonus. This has been changed to increasing damage done to enemies via status effects (ie. Burn and Poison). Each Cerberus Paw gives you +50% extra damage. This should hopefully encourage some to hold on to the Ashes gear for the extra damage.[/spoiler]

Balance Changes

Glaive's Damage has increased (34 -> 40)

Demon Tridents Damage has decreased (34 -> 30)

Molten Spetum Damage has decreased (43 -> 40)

Price of Unique Tier Items has been increased at Living Walls

Lesson of Biology now increases base health by 15 (increase from previous 10)

Amount of essence has been increased; Normal enemies now drop 6-8 (increase from 5-7). Elites now drop 10-15 (increase from 9-14). Minibosses drop 75 essence now as opposed 50.

Items from Living Walls will now increase in price after buying them (common: 20, Uncommon: 30, Rare/Unique: 50) (Lessons unaffected. Will remain 150)

The Medicinal Pack item can no longer be discovered in the NREM 3(It can still be found if you found one in NREM 2, just not discovered for the first time)

Increased the minimum amount of distance a Chest has to be from the center to have Unique tier item. Shouldn't affect too much, but will make "Rare" items a little easier to obtain by making Unique less common. It's a balancing act.

▼ NREM 2 Boss Balance Changes ▼

[spoiler] Panic has been buffed. Defense Increased (30 -> 33). Thunderclouds have changed slightly. They move to their target slower and have a larger hitbox. One cloud will follow the player, so long as you keep moving you won't get hit.

[/spoiler]

▼ NREM 3 Layer Balance Changes ▼

[spoiler]• Flame Golem defense increased (55 -> 60), and health was decreased (345 -> 300)

• Skull's Attack increased (32 -> 43), and defense was increased (20 -> 25). Skulls track better and attack quicker after reappearing.

• Bats Attack was increased (38 -> 45), and defense increased (20 -> 30). Bats track the player better and are more aggressive.

• Dreads stats increased (Defense 18 -> 27, Health 2900 -> 3000)

[/spoiler]

▼ Final Layer (REM) Balance Changes ▼

[spoiler]• Fear's defense increased (21 -> 36).

• Reduced time it takes for Fear to teleport after attacking in the 3rd phase.

• Fear's body slam attack in the first phase has been sped up.

• The time between Fears Spinning Dashes have been increased from 0.25 seconds to 0.4 seconds; slightly longer to get an extra hit in.

• Increased the amount of time Fear waits before regrowing the crystals after the spinning dash attack in the 2nd phase.

• In regards to the spinning dash attack, the second dash will always return Fear to his starting position before the dashing started. This is done to make it slightly more predictable. [/spoiler]

Bug fixes

Fixed bug where the journal would display the incorrect day(ie. for the first day on the island, the journal would call it the 2nd day).

Issue with sensitivity displaying incorrectly has been fixed

Fixed bug where the Golem shockwaves would sometimes hit some enemies twice.

Fixed issue where mimic bombs would trigger Terror's boss fight prematurely.

Fixed the Minotaur Arena a little more. Add couple extra checks, you shouldn't be able to get locked in there anymore.

Bug fixed with Minotaur and vulture skull interaction while he's killed during a charge.

Fixed visual bug where the Minotaur Horn wouldn't flash the Minotaur on screen when using it sometimes

Fixed a bug where you couldn't counter a certain attack from the 2nd Layer Boss.

Bug fixed with Fear not having the correct stats in the third phase.

Fixed a bug where Fear could push the player below the arena with one of his attacks.

Burn + Poison Status Effect deals the correct damage now.

Misc

The sensitivity for the controller has been increased in general. If you were playing with a controller, make sure to check on the setting after updating, because if it's above 100%, it's probably way way too fast.

"E to Consume" has been changed to "E to Feast" to fit the Vulture Skull's Description more accurately

Final Layer spoiler [spoiler]You now have your Magical Lamp midair jumps at the start of the REM. This was put in to make it easier to check shops as you're falling.[/spoiler]

What's Next?

I'll be working on the next major update soon after this update goes live. Version 1.2 will have 2 or 3 main features.

A pre-determined tutorial that new players will be able to use to understand the bare basics and learn how the game works.

A "Night Terror Mode" for those who are experienced and find the game a little easy. This mode will not only increase some stats, but will edit/add onto existing AI, as well as changing some values to make it feel like a more difficult experience.

If I have time for it and find motivation, it'll contain some extra achievements for those who like to get into that. I have multiple ideas for this, and if you all have any extra ideas, let me know.

Currently, I've got both of the top two bullets working. I need more polishing for the Tutorial, and plenty of work ahead of myself to make a "good" hard mode. If you wanna stay up to date, check out my twitter, join the discord, and whatnot.

Enjoy the update.

-Ryan