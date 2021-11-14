Controller Support BETA 7

Hey folks!
This beta version further irons our some issues related to controllers, implements vibration, and adds some missing things.
Version 1.2.0 BETA 7:
- added ability to control adjust sliders using left stick
- can now navigate the custom difficulty menu using left stick
- can now select difficulty preset (in the custom difficulty setup window) using LB key on a joystick
- can now toggle the "auto-grab ammo" difficulty mutator using a controller
- fixed some controller-related GUI problems
- fixed a missing weapon holster key binding joystick link in the intro tip text
Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!
