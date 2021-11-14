 Skip to content

Intravenous update for 14 November 2021

Controller Support BETA 7

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hey folks!

This beta version further irons our some issues related to controllers, implements vibration, and adds some missing things.

Version 1.2.0 BETA 7:

  • added ability to control adjust sliders using left stick
  • can now navigate the custom difficulty menu using left stick
  • can now select difficulty preset (in the custom difficulty setup window) using LB key on a joystick
  • can now toggle the "auto-grab ammo" difficulty mutator using a controller
  • fixed some controller-related GUI problems
  • fixed a missing weapon holster key binding joystick link in the intro tip text

Got feedback or bugs to report regarding the Controller Update BETA branch? Post it here!

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter outside of the BETA branch in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

