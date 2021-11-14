 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

ASTERO INC update for 14 November 2021

New languages, accessibility and minor fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 7711207 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello miners!

The work on Astero Inc. continues, and as said, we added two new language regions to enjoy the game: French and German. You can change them in the main menu.

In this version 1.0.5 we want to help all miners by adding more information to consult, to better learn the basics of the game. You can access them from the town hall application on the game desktop or from the asteroid itself, in the options menu.

In addition, minor UI issues have been fixed.

We are still working hard on Astero Inc. We will have more news soon!

Changed files in this update

ASTERO INC Content Depot 1714961
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.