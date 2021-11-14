New languages, accessibility and minor fixes

Hello miners!

The work on Astero Inc. continues, and as said, we added two new language regions to enjoy the game: French and German. You can change them in the main menu.

In this version 1.0.5 we want to help all miners by adding more information to consult, to better learn the basics of the game. You can access them from the town hall application on the game desktop or from the asteroid itself, in the options menu.

In addition, minor UI issues have been fixed.

We are still working hard on Astero Inc. We will have more news soon!