Hello Pirates!

A lot of you have been asking for less queue time and more time looting ingame.

I'm happy to announce that I've purchased and opened a new server in EU, Germany.

This will hopefully lower the queue time and provide better ping for a lot of players!

Thank you a lot for the donations and feel free to support if you want more servers.

Ah, also if you're enjoying the game why not leaving a review, It helps a ton... more than a donation.

Thank you, Pirates!