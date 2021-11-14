The world of Arcane comes to Aim Lab!

Think you can match Jinx's skills? Prove it by playing a recreation of the shooting range from the show! Targets must be shot in their weak spots to be destroyed, so keep cool and take aim... Oh, and don’t go shooting friendly targets! Keep track of your score on the leaderboard, compare with friends and make Jinx proud (or envious!).

Share your score!

Every player gets a personal player card that you can share with us over on social @aimlab, so keep playing, improving and sharing with us.

Craving more?

For a limited time, create your own Arcane themed tasks in our Creator Studio! Map environments and targets will be available for creators to cook up something unique to share with the world in the style of the show. Arcane specific objects are available to build with inside of Creator Studio until the end of February 2022, after which they will be removed. Anything built with the objects before this time will remain as they are!

If you aren't already following us, check out @aimlab on Twitter & Instagram for more awesome events, memes, and training tips. Want more cool updates? Join us on [Discord](discord.gg/aimlab) or check out the [subreddit](reddit.com/r/aimlab)