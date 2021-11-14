Controller Support BETA 6

Share · View all patches · Build 7710950 · Last edited 14 November 2021 – 16:26:16 UTC by Wendy

Hey folks!

This update adds a couple of more things related to controller support. Now you can remap actions to different buttons. Some actions are not remappable, so you'll have to use the scheme system if you wish to swap the sticks in charge of movement/camera.

Version 1.2.0 BETA 6:

added ability to switch between camera modes by pressing on the camera stick (left stick on scheme 1)

added ability to remap controller action buttons

russian localization tweaks

portuguese-brazil, spanish localization update

adjusted the "very unfair" weapon randomization scheme

fixed the game switching to keyboard mode only when the player would press on a keyboard key that is bound to some kind of action (should have happened when clicking any keyboard key)

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!