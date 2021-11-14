EarthX 0.9.0

Hey,

I'm a little sick now (again), but I thought I would release this medium-sized update today, as promised.

This update is special because it's the last content update for EarthX before we will be fully releasing the game next year. Before we go to this update's changelog, let's see what's next for the game.

I do not plan to add any new features to the game. This update should be the last content update. Improvements and bug fixes will still be released as needed. I noticed that the in-game tutorial needs a little rework. This will be done before full release. I will also add a few new achievements to the game. This update doesn't have a trailer, instead, I will spend more time on the full release trailer. The full release will take next year as we iron out the rest of the bugs and Pineapple Work makes the Nintendo Switch port.

That's it for now, the team is excited as f**k to release our first game!!!

What's new in 0.9.0?

Moon



The most noticeable change is being able to visit the Moon and build on it. The Moon gameplay is driven by Artemis contracts and only Moonship can be used to get there.

You can build 3 types of buildings on the Moon: Solar panels, Landing zones, and Habitats. Sending humans to the Moon is needed to unlock the Crew Spaceship. Sending Cargo Spaceships to Mars is still allowed without going to the Moon. Let me know if I should change anything about this.

New Spaceship Models



Just like the other rockets in previous updates, rykllan worked on refreshed models for the spaceship. All rockets have now been brought to the same level of detail.

New Mega LaunchPad Model



With new Spaceship models, we had to rework the LaunchPad and its animation to reflect the current one at Starbase. Lucas worked on the LaunchPad model and the catching arm and I did a nice little catching animation.

New Special Missions



A lot of new special missions have been added. Adrian worked hard on writing news articles for some of them.

Reworked Special Missions



When adding new special missions I thought that they spawned too randomly and with far too many at once. To change this, I distributed all of them across the gameplay. This means that you will now gradually get them as you play.

Some of the existing and new special missions got new educational descriptions and payload banners.

Launch Profiles when building LaunchPads



When placing a LaunchPad, you will now see in which direction the rocket will launch.

Added Satellite Models to Fairings



In 0.3.3 I removed satellite models because the models were not near the current level of detail. After rykllan and lucas created a few, I added them back. Lucas also made a nice Roadster model with Raptor engine attached to it, because why not xD.

New Droneship/Plane Models





And finally, the last major changes; a new Droneship and Plane model have been added, both made by rykllan.

Improvements

Some contracts now spawn instantly

Added Mars resources net change statistic to Mars details panel

Display more detailed Mars resources stat only in a tooltip



Improved Assistant and Scrap Engineer managers

Get full building cost if its destroyed right after its placed

Allow removing default landing zone on Mars and Moon if there is a different landing zone

Added confirmation before canceling a contract

Added a setting for mission reports

Allow canceling special offers (except gameplay-depending ones)

Deactivate building panels when you can't buy them

Remade Spaceship renders

Added "Requires new booster" indicator to payload list

Made Large Rocket be able to send payloads to Moon Orbit

Added "First Moon Landing" milestone

Remove building construction time from sandbox mode

Replaced landing upgrade icons with grid fin icons

Replaced capsule support icons with parachute icons

Allow free building repair on sandbox

Remove building tracker from solar farm

Rebalanced Managers Unlock requirements

Rebalanced Mars buildings

Added "Saving game..." in the corner instead of a notification

Changed save file naming scheme

Upped booster landing failure rate

Reordered milestones for them to actually make sense

Added Roadster Payload model

Added different sounds for money income and expenses

Added "Without Interest" achievement back

Decreased sandstorms amount

Improved currently built vehicles amount color

Improved random company names list

Changed "Earth-like planet" to "Unlimited"

Recalibrated Spaceship landing sphere

Up contract spawning amount

Add pictures to credits

Removed Earth to Earth feature

Removed Managers Speed Setting

Removed some incomplete languages

Updated SPATE logo

Added Dimosha to credits

Added eastereggs...

Bugfixes

BUG: Main Menu buttons weren't centered... :c

BUG: The camera sometimes froze

BUG: Sandstorms appeared when loading a game with terraformed Mars

BUG: You could refurbish non-reusable rockets when saving the game during its flight and then loading it again

BUG: Payloads that require a new booster could be invisibly launched on a capsule or spaceship using an already flown booster

BUG: Managers sometimes didn't launch player's own payloads

BUG: "Own" payloads check box didn't work

BUG: Spaceship landed on Mars after delivering its payload to Mars Orbit. It now parks on Parking Orbit and returns to Earth

BUG: When deleting a launchpad, it still appeared as an option in the Mission Setup window

BUG: News duplicated themselves

BUG: Assistant Manager sometimes didn't work

BUG: You couldn't remove a landing zone after a Spaceship that landed on it was scrapped

BUG: You could cancel the time cooldown of the Droneships after landing if you start another flight and abort it

BUG: Rockets were launched in the wrong direction when launching from Medium LaunchPad

BUG: Parking Orbit tracker on Mars was offset

BUG: Farm Field didn't have its own building banner

BUG: Special news didn't appear when accepting or declining a contract/offer

BUG: Right shift didn't work when holding it down to build multiple buildings or to take action without confirmation

BUG: "Fairing lost" showed when you launch a capsule or a spaceship

BUG: Tutorial is English in the Polish language

BUG: Typo "Buisness"

That's it for now, have fun playing, and thank you for a nice journey that took 3 years :)

Denis

(and rewriting-man Lucas)