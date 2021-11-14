v0.88 Hotfix 3

Duplicate spells should no longer appear
If there are no more late game skills in skill pool, game will pick a basic red skill instead
Fixed softlock when getting a 5 cost skill
Fixed incorrect damage forecast when using skills with fixed damage
Loot from salvaging a chest will now scale with the trinket's rarity; rarer trinkets will create more loot
Enemy: Viper's Glare skill mark duration lowered from 4 battles to 3
Enemy: Sound Bat's Echolocation skill mark duration lowered from 4 battles to 3
Enemy: Treant damage lowered slightly
Spell: Aftermath damage lowered from 6 to 5
