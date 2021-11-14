v0.88 Hotfix 3

Share · View all patches · Build 7710842 · Last edited 14 November 2021 – 15:52:06 UTC by Wendy

Duplicate spells should no longer appear

If there are no more late game skills in skill pool, game will pick a basic red skill instead

Fixed softlock when getting a 5 cost skill

Fixed incorrect damage forecast when using skills with fixed damage

Loot from salvaging a chest will now scale with the trinket's rarity; rarer trinkets will create more loot

Enemy: Viper's Glare skill mark duration lowered from 4 battles to 3

Enemy: Sound Bat's Echolocation skill mark duration lowered from 4 battles to 3

Enemy: Treant damage lowered slightly

Spell: Aftermath damage lowered from 6 to 5