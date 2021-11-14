 Skip to content

Across the Obelisk update for 14 November 2021

Hotfix v.0.7.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everybody! With the last patch (0.7.1) we changed some of the multiplayer procedures trying to reduce the unexpected user disconnects in coop games. Some users have reported disconnects when changing scenes that take too long to load, this hotfix is focused on removing this unexpected behaviour. If you have been suffering this kind of issues and this patch helped with it, please tell us, on the other hand if you are still suffering unexpected disconnections, don't forget to report it to us too!

As usual, thank you so much for your help, reports and suggestions!

