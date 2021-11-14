Banners of Ruin - Hunters

The good news: We've been busy working on loads of new content!

The bad news: You're being hunted.

This update introduces several new features, including epic new Challenges and dozens of new scenarios and cards - read below for more!

The Hunters!

Introducing, The Hunters Castor, Scourge and Fenra. These bounty hunters are looking to pick up a high price for you Blackfoot infiltrators! After you beat the Warden, one of these three new mini-boss enemies will now spawn in the second street. They each offer a unique weapon card matching their skillsets, but can output some high damage if given the chance.

8 new scenarios!

These will start popping up from Level 3 and Level 5 (global XP) onwards, and offer a variety of new outcomes. Spend your gold to hire a character with a specific set of cards, view specific categories of weapons, or enter some tough fights for big rewards.

8 new Weapon Cards!

(+3 Hunter weapons!)

A fresh delivery! Now you have lots of new tools at your disposal, and extra scenarios to find them in - among these are 4 new Shields, each offering different defensive abilities.

A total of 15 new Skills and Talents!

These do a whole host of different things, with card-draw being a common theme, and many are introduced in...

Epic Challenges!

Along with Oaths and Hunters, these are unlocked after beating the Warden for the first time. When you start a new campaign, you'll be able to select any one of 10 different challenges. These are specific goals you must achieve over the course of a run, paired with different Oaths, that unlock a new card when completed. Lots of the new Skills, Weapons and Talents are up for grabs here! Let us know if these are too easy or too tough!

Thanks to everyone who's been enjoying and supporting the game! We really hope you enjoy this update!

Feedback / Bugs

With each update, we encourage you to discuss new features alongside your fellow players, either here on the steam forums, or in our discord: https://discord.gg/HXdVQHb. The discord has dedicated channels for submitting feedback and bugs, as well as a very helpful and active community. If you're a Supporter, there's also a private channel you can check out to find out how to access the private Supporter beta.

Once again, thank you!