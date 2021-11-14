 Skip to content

Clarent Saga: Tactics update for 14 November 2021

v1.15 released!

v1.15 released!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

here is another regular update, the changes:

Srpgstudio updated,

dynamic color LP bar,

part 1 characters description and retreat quotes updated,

detailed unit window updated,

display vocation type icon in unit status window,

changed Slayer vocation to Scout,

add hybrid vocation (see below).

Sword Mage: Sword, Nature

Champion: Axe, Bow

Scout: Sword, Bow

Dark Knight: Spear, Shade

High Liege: Sword, Bow

Notes: This version has been only slightly playtested in normal.

Thank you for your support,

David Nguyen.

TO DO: playtest in every difficulty and update tuto screen.

Sadly there is no artist currently available to redraw the title screen.

