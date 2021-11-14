v1.15 released!

Hi everyone,
here is another regular update, the changes:
Srpgstudio updated,
dynamic color LP bar,
part 1 characters description and retreat quotes updated,
detailed unit window updated,
display vocation type icon in unit status window,
changed Slayer vocation to Scout,
add hybrid vocation (see below).
Sword Mage: Sword, Nature
Champion: Axe, Bow
Scout: Sword, Bow
Dark Knight: Spear, Shade
High Liege: Sword, Bow
Notes: This version has been only slightly playtested in normal.
Thank you for your support,
David Nguyen.
TO DO: playtest in every difficulty and update tuto screen.
Sadly there is no artist currently available to redraw the title screen.
Changed files in this update