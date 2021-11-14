Update Pre-Alpha 1.8

Hello survivors! Today we bring lots of new cool features and bug fixes. Make sure to join our discord for any news.

We have added a new weather event, Acid Rain! Now be careful because your vision will decrease with its poisonous fog and gases. Watch out for your structures because now they will decay! But not only they will decay when there's acid rain, but also with heavy rain and thunderstorms!

Because of this, we have added the option of repairing structures.

We have improved our crafting system, now there's a crafting queue, where every item takes a couple of seconds to craft and they can queue in order to craft. We have added an amount input box in order to be able to craft as many items as you want at once! Also, we have included a "craft max button".

We have added a few little landmarks connected to the story through some shores, so go ahead and go out to explore!

We have added a lightning rod! This will attract lightings, so, you can build it next to your base and for a given area, your base will be protected from bolts of lightning.

We have added a panel in the Main Menu where you can go to our Steam news in order to check out the latest update, which is pretty nice :)

Now some more patch notes:

Sheltered raycast increased.

The resume button is now able to do so from the options menu.

The door staying outlined fixed!

Storm buff reduced!

Elephants rendering horns before rest fixed.

Hint time in loading screen reduced.

More item options panel in inventory being stuck when closed fixed!

When in an interior exterior sounds change.

Sometimes crafting panel not refreshing fixed!

Spawn lake drink water panel not appearing fixed!

Able to drop items from inventory by pressing Q!

Repair items button added!

Panel for structure health added!

Demons now should damage structures, however, we need your help to test this. Please send feedback if they don't do damage to structures.

And that's all the cool things for this update! Enjoy surviving!

Gorka Games Studios,

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1366010/Bromeliad/