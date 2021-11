Share · View all patches · Build 7710010 · Last edited 15 November 2021 – 04:59:25 UTC by Wendy

Good day, everyone!

Thank you for playing my humble game.

I updated v1.21a.

I fixed two problems this time.

NANA's throw skill, and HARURU's super attack skill.

Some characters couldn't attack by that skills.

So I fixed.

And I increased network server a little bit.

If you have opinions to my game, please tell me.

If I can fix that opinions, I will do.

I will do my best for this game!

